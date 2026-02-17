TN Interim Budget unveils Rs 48,534 Cr for school education, Rs 22,090 Cr for health; push for industry, water, welfare

Presenting the Interim Budget in the Assembly, Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu outlined sector-wise allocations spanning education, health, industry, infrastructure and welfare, underscoring the government’s stated goal of combining economic growth with social justice.

The School Education department has been allocated Rs 48,534 crore, while Higher Education will receive Rs 8,505 crore. A Rs 2,172 crore laptop scheme for 10 lakh college students is under implementation, and Anna University is being upgraded under a Rs 1,380 crore project.