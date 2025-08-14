TN Industries Minister Rajaa holds consultation as Trump’s tariff looms over exporters

CHENNAI: With the access to the US market, which accounts for nearly one-third of exports from Tamil Nadu, facing the threat of 50 per cent tariff announced by President Donald Trump, State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Wednesday held a detailed consultation with industry partners to address their concerns and reaffirm the State government’s commitment to protecting their interests.

The minister discussed the development with exporters from key sectors like textiles, automobiles, gems and jewellery, heavy engineering, and electronics at Guidance-Tamil Nadu.

“In the midst of significant shifts in global trade flows, it is imperative for us to listen directly to our exporters, understand the hurdles in their paths, and calibrate our policy response to safeguard their competitiveness,” said Rajaa.

Pointing out that 31% of Tamil Nadu’s exports were to the United States against India's overall exports to the US hovering around 20%, he said, “While we look to the Union government to chart national trade policy that cushions our exporters from severe shocks – and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them in that endeavour – our responsibility as one of India's largest exporter State is to act quickly, decisively, and in close coordination with industry.”

Calling it an opportunity to identify structural fixes that would serve the exporters for the long term, the minister said that the government was determined to ensure Tamil Nadu, as India’s export engine, remained strong and future-ready.

More such consultations have been scheduled for the coming days, he said. “With the resilience of our people and the State’s unwavering commitment, Tamil Nadu will continue to move to its next phase of export growth.”

The government and Chief Minister MK Stalin would strive hard to ensure the interests of the primary and secondary sectors were protected and safeguarded from "any and all external impacts", the minister added.