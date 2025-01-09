TN HR&CE dispatches 5L biscuit packets, 2,000 bottles for devotees, police personnel

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department on Thursday dispatched 5 lakh biscuit packets for Ayyappan devotees who are visiting the hill shrine this season, along with 2,000 flasks for police personnel engaged in security duties at the temple.

HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu flagged off the vehicle carrying the biscuit packets and flasks.

These supplies will be distributed to devotees, who are waiting in long queues, and to police personnel on duty.