TN HR&CE department consecrates 2,500th temple

CHENNAI: The Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) held the 2,500th temple consecration since the DMK returned to power in 2021.

Minister for HR&CE PK Sekarbabu participated in the consecration of the Arulmigu Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Royapettah on Monday and said, "Since the DMK came back to power in 2021, the department has consecrated as many as 2,504 temples. Of them, five temples are over 1,000 years old. The government allocated Rs 300 crore as a subsidy to renovate ancient temples, which are more than 1,000 years old, while philanthropists donated Rs 127 crore to renovate the ancient temples."

It was the 2,500th temple consecrated under the present regime.

By the end of this year, the department will have conducted consecrations at 3,000 temples, he said, adding, "The experts committee has given its nod to take up renovation works in 11,170 temples. The department has taken up 23,234 works for Rs 5,515 crore in the last three years. Of these, 9,899 works have been taken up with financial support of philanthropists, who donated Rs 1,261 crore."

On the department's unwavering efforts to retrieve the temple lands under encroachment, the minister said that they had retrieved 7,431 acres of temple lands worth Rs 7,139 crore.