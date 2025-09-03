TN hotel owners to boycott US food and drink brands, launch state delivery app ‘Saro’

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Hotel Owners Association on Wednesday announced a boycott of American food and beverage products, protesting the 50% tariff recently imposed by the United States on several Indian exports.

Association president Venkata Subbu said hotels across the state will stop selling products from popular US brands like Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and KFC, as well as mineral water produced by American companies, while prioritising Indian alternatives. Popular Indian food delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato will also be excluded, with a new state-based platform, Saro, to be launched soon.

Those working with Swiggy and Zomato will be offered roles in Saro, he added, as reported by Maalaimalar.