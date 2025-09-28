TN hosts first golf tournament for expatriates

CHENNAI: More than 225 expatriate CEOs, CXOs, and senior executives gathered for the first edition of the Tamil Nadu Expat Golf Cup 2025, held at the Tamil Nadu Golf Annex in Nandanam on Saturday.

The one-day tournament, organised by Guidance Tamil Nadu in association with the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation, drew participants from countries including the UK, Korea, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, and Taiwan.

Speaking to DT Next, Paul Arun, senior vice president, Guidance Tamil Nadu described the tournament as the State's first attempt to bring sport into its investment promotion efforts by linking Tamil Nadu's industrial appeal with a stronger emphasis on lifestyle. "When companies come here, we talk about the ease of doing business. But we also want to prioritise ease of living for expats who live in Chennai. We will organise more such events in the future," he said.

Executives who have lived in the city for several years highlighted safety and government support as positives. "There is a perception that Chennai's social life is poor. But when I spoke to participants today, they said the city is very safe and the support system is good. We want to improve the ease of living index," Paul Arun added.

He noted that golf was chosen deliberately as the format, given its popularity among expatriates and its scope for informal networking. "Golf is a sport expatriates enjoy, and through occasions like this we show that the State focuses on both the economic and social ecosystems that matter to investors," he said.

The event began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the morning and continued through the day, concluding in the evening with prize distribution by Industries Minister TRB Rajaa. Guidance officials said the tournament will become a regular fixture as part of the State's wider investor facilitation efforts, aimed at making relocation to Tamil Nadu seamless for expatriates and their families.