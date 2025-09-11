TN hospitals to honour organ donors with Wall of Honour

CHENNAI: A 'Wall of Honour' will be established in all government medical colleges and hospitals across Tamil Nadu to commemorate individuals who donated their organs after being declared brain-dead, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian announced on Thursday.

The Minister stated that the initiative will commence with the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, where the memorial will be inaugurated on September 30.

The names of 513 individuals who have donated their organs so far will be inscribed on the wall. He added that the model draws inspiration from the memorial in Washington, which bears the names of soldiers who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

“In September 2024, the Chief Minister announced that organ donors would be honoured by the government. Following his guidance, all medical colleges and government hospitals in the State will have similar walls installed, ensuring that the names of donors remain permanently inscribed,” Subramanian told reporters at Saidapet here.

Responding to questions on organ donation, he noted that Tamil Nadu has emerged as a global leader in the field. “The wall of honour will stand as a mark of respect and gratitude for the invaluable contribution of donors and their families,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Minister launched developmental works estimated at Rs 94.83 lakh at the burial ground on West Jones Road in Saidapet constituency. The project includes the construction of internal roads, landscaping, restrooms, and the revamp of the compound wall.

Officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation and local representatives were present during the event.