TN hikes pensions for former state MLAs

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday increased the pension amount for former MLAs to Rs 35,000 per month. Accordingly, to a Bill, which was passed in the State Assembly on Wednesday, on April 26, 2025, the Chief Minister has announced on the floor of the House that the pension payable to former members of the legislative Assembly or of the erstwhile legislative council will be enhanced from Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per month with effect from April 1, 2025. Accordingly, the Bill, when enacted and brought into force, would involve additional expenditure of Rs 6.23 crore per annum.