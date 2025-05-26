TN Health officials told to initiate monsoon preparedness measures

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has reiterated the measures for monsoon preparedness, disease surveillance, control measures, and relief activities.

Against the backdrop of the southwest monsoon, TS Selvavinayagam, the director of public health, issued a statement instructing all the hospitals, and relief centres to ensure there is an adequate number of health personnel available round the clock, 24x7 ambulance service, hygienic food, drinking water, sanitation facilities, and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is strictly followed.

Hospitals must have adequate stock of required emergency medicines, vaccines, beds, and power backup facilities to tackle emergencies, the statement said.

Post-monsoon measures should include safe drinking water, super chlorination in all areas affected by floods, disinfection with cleaning powder, medical care for both minor and major illnesses, said the statement, adding transportation facilities to shift patients to a better facility for serious illness, facility for safe disposal of solid waste, dead animals and dead bodies must be available.

The relief centres should have proper cross ventilation, separate sections for women and men, sanitation, and health care amenities, added the statement issued by the director.

Dr P Senthilkumar, the principal secretary to the government, also issued a statement mentioning the steps to be taken as part of monsoon preparedness.

All the hospitals must have life-saving equipment like ventilators, ICUs, and adequate oxygen supply, he said, adding that boats shall be prepositioned at hospitals in low-lying areas. The elevators and firefighting equipment installed in the hospital must be functional, and an adequate number of medical staff must be trained enough to be prepared for the aftermath of disasters, added the statement.