TN Health Minister warns against using Coldrif for kids

CHENNAI: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, on Saturday, reiterated the warning against the banned Coldrif syrup and stressed that the medicine cannot be used for paediatric care under any circumstances.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the Nalam Kaakkum Stalin camp in Chromepet, the Minister said an inquiry has been ordered into the deaths. "The Drug Control department has been directed to investigate the issue thoroughly. A detailed report will be released once the probe is complete. Officials are also verifying whether the same batch of the syrup is being sold in Tamil Nadu," he said, adding that preliminary inquiries suggest the deaths could be linked to the consumption of expired medicine.

He reiterated that Coldrif syrup should not be used for children in Tamil Nadu under any circumstances.

Highlighting the State's proactive measures ahead of the monsoon season, he said a comprehensive review meeting on fever prevention will be held on Tuesday at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super Speciality Hospital. Ministers and senior officials from the Health, Rural Development, and Municipal Administration departments will participate to outline preventive strategies against fever, cough, and cold.

On the growing stray dog menace, he said Chief Minister MK Stalin has initiated a new plan to establish dedicated dog-care centres in every constituency, with the pilot project to be implemented in the city within the next 15 to 20 days.