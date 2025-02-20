TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian hands over transfer orders to 1,127 doctors

CHENNAI: After the recent counselling for doctors concluded at the DMS campus here, Health Minister Ma Subramanian handed over transfer orders to 1,127 doctors, stating that the transfer process has been conducted in an unbiased manner over the last four years.

In 2024, 1,021 doctors were recruited through the Medical Recruitment Board (MRB), and over 900 pharmacists and 1,000 nurses were also appointed through counselling.

In the recent counselling, 893 of the 1,127 doctors received their postings at preferred locations. Many doctors were able to choose their hometown to serve there. The minister said most doctors received their preferred locations, making this a significant achievement for the department. He emphasized that the process has been transparent, unbiased, and conducted fairly.

Talking about the total appointments in this regime, the minister said that 12,290 doctors have been interviewed and received appointment orders so far, including 6,818 nurses, 1,302 pharmacists, and 18,953 other workers.

In the past four years, 40,490 professionals have been appointed through counselling, including 23,598 doctors, nurses, medical officers, and other workers through the Medical Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, National Health Mission, and District Health Society.

Also, 4615 people, including pharmacists, village health nurses, and health officers, will be appointed. The minister announced that 2,642 doctors will receive appointment orders on February 26, making Tamil Nadu the state with no vacancies for doctors in government hospitals.