TN Health minister launches training programme for healthcare workers under 'Padham Padukaapom' scheme

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian launched a training programme for the trainers of the "Padham Padukaapom" scheme in Chennai on Monday.

The scheme, which was proposed as part of the 2024-25 health department grant proposal, aims to identify and treat foot ulcers among people with diabetes and is implemented at a cost of Rs 26.62 crores.

He also released a video and explained the medical protocols for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers.

Citing Diabetes as a major health concern in Tamil Nadu, he said that "Padham Padukaapom" scheme is an initiative by the state government to prevent foot ulcers and amputations among diabetes patients.

"The scheme will be implemented across the State, through 8,000 doctors and 19,175 healthcare workers, who will be trained to identify and treat foot ulcers at the early stages. As many as 2,286 foot care centers will also be established across the State, including 100 government hospitals and 21 medical college hospitals. Additionally, 15 government medical college hospitals will provide podiatry (foot surgery) services, " the minister said.

He said that the scheme was implemented in Thanjavur district at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore.

According to the scheme, a total of 1,68,430 people were identified as diabetes patients in Thanjavur district, and 1,65,681 of them underwent foot screening.

Among them, 16,777 people were identified as having foot ulcers, which shows that 10 percent of diabetes patients are at risk of developing foot ulcers, which is a significant concern.

A training programme for trainers has been launched today, and 150 doctors will be trained as trainers under the scheme. The minister emphasized that this scheme is a significant step towards preventing foot ulcers and amputations among diabetes patients and ensuring their overall well-being.

The minister expressed his confidence that this scheme will be a model for other States and countries to follow.

The scheme will be implemented in phases, and the minister urged the healthcare workers to extend their full co-operation to make this scheme a success.