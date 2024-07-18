TN Health minister inaugurates 24-hour emergency center in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian and minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) T M Anbarasan on Wednesday inaugurated a 24-hour emergency center and sub-health center buildings with state-of-the-art medical equipment at Chengalpattu district.

A total cost of Rs 2.20 crore was spent for the project.

While addressing the media, the health minister said, "When there is no nearby hospital in highway accident prone areas 95 percent of people were saved by setting up a 24-hour emergency treatment center in those places. The patients will be taken to the emergency room immediately and appropriate treatment is provided at the right time to reduce the road accident death rates."

"These centers provide immediate emergency treatment in not only National Highway traffic accidents but also other medical emergencies like heart attack, snake bite, allergy, abdominal pain, fall injury etc. As the emergency center is inaugurated in the district it helps to treat road accident cases and other emergencies on the highways, " he added.

More than 5,000 lives have been saved till date under inuyir kappom scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 5.65 crore spent by the government.

The health department has conducted several camps where over 72,000 people have benefited under Varummun kappom scheme in Chengalpattu district.