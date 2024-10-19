TN Health minister holds review meeting to prevent flooding in Puzhuthivakkam

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian held a review meeting with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) zonal officials, resident welfare associations and volunteers regarding the monsoon preparedness in Perungudi and flooding concerns in Puzhuthivakkam area on Saturday.

With the onset of the monsoon, several localities reported rainwater inundation after the first spell and the civic body officials are preparing to undertake measures to prevent flooding to the city.

The review meeting focused on strategies to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall, ensure public safety, and prevention of vector-borne diseases.

The meeting discussed the drainage and rainwater management to prevent the flooding in Puzhuthivakkam and other nearby localities that remain at risk of stagnation.

The measures to drain out the rainwater in case of water logging was discussed with the zonal officials and the availability of motor pumps and other resources was reviewed.

The civic body also needs to ensure that adequate human resources are available to assist in mitigation works.

The resident welfare associations and volunteers also raised the concerns of the residents.

Volunteers have actively participated in the rescue activities, therefore, emergency services, such as medical care and rescue operations, during the monsoon, were also discussed during the meeting.

The zonal officials say that all measures are being taken to ensure that the flooding is avoided and adequate equipment and human resources are available.

Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board and State Health Department are working in coordination towards the same.

The medical camps are also being held in the area to ensure that any case of fever or other infections are treated at the earliest.