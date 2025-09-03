Begin typing your search...
TN health dept urges public to wear masks amid viral fever spread
Masks have been recommended while visiting crowded places.
CHENNAI: With viral fever cases on the rise in recent weeks, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has urged the public to wear masks and take precautions.
According to a Thanthi TV report, masks have been recommended while visiting crowded places.
The department has also urged the elderly and those with low immunity to avoid attending gatherings such as weddings and similar events.
