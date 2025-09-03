Begin typing your search...

    TN health dept urges public to wear masks amid viral fever spread

    Masks have been recommended while visiting crowded places.

    3 Sept 2025 10:01 AM IST
    TN health dept urges public to wear masks amid viral fever spread
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: With viral fever cases on the rise in recent weeks, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has urged the public to wear masks and take precautions.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, masks have been recommended while visiting crowded places.

    The department has also urged the elderly and those with low immunity to avoid attending gatherings such as weddings and similar events.

    Health DepartmentViral Fevermasks
    Online Desk

