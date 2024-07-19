TN health dept notifies district officers to step up surveillance against Chandipura virus cases

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has notified District Health Officers (DHOs) in the state to intensify hospital and field surveillance and enforce preventive measures, following reports of a Chandipura Virus Encephalitis outbreak among children in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district.

The outbreak has raised significant public health concerns due to the rapid spread and severity of symptoms of the infection which has a high mortality rate. So far, 15 cases and 8 deaths have been reported in Gujarat.

Chandipura vesiculovirus (CHPV) is a viral infection that can cause encephalitic illness in humans and inflammation of the brain's active tissues.

It is transmitted primarily through phlebotomine sandflies and sometimes through ticks and mosquitoes.

The symptoms of CHPV typically include the sudden onset of high-grade fever, headache, diarrhea, vomiting, seizures, and altered sensorium, progressing rapidly to coma and death in severe cases within 24 to 72 hours of the onset of the symptoms.

Children are more likely to get infected with this virus.

In suspected cases of the CHPV, blood or cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples of the patient should be sent for genome detection through RT-PCR or antigen or IgM or IgG detection through ELISA, depending on the duration of the illness, through the State Public Health Laboratory.

There is no specific treatment or vaccine available for Chandipura virus infection. Its management focuses on supportive care and prevention measures.

The use of protective clothing, repellants, and nets is advised. Also, barefoot walking should be avoided, and integrated vector control measures should be instituted.

As a control measure, it is important to remove vegetation within 50 yards of human dwellings and fill all cracks and crevices.

A single application of 0.25 g/m2 of Lindane has been found effective in controlling sandflies, and spraying of the same should be done in human dwellings, cattle sheds, and other places.

Dusting should be done by 5 percent malathion inside the house and its surrounding areas.

The DHOs have been instructed to immediately report any suspected cases in their jurisdiction, as well as sensitize the government and private medical practitioners in this regard. Any suspected cases should be admitted for tertiary care, the health department said.