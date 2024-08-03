TN Health department sets up special medical camps in areas near Cauvery and Kollidam river

CHENNAI: After the flow of water has increased in the Cauvery river and Kollidam rivers and flood alert has been issued to the nearby residential areas, the state health department has set up medical camps as a precautionary measure in the area.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday, said that 37 medical camps were set up immediately on Friday, and precautionary measures are being taken so that the people of Cauvery delta district are not affected due to flood. The camps have been increased to 50 on Saturday. The number of these medical camps will be increased as per need depending on the flood situation."

The medical camps will attend to the patients with complaints of cold, fever, high blood pressure, high sugar levels and provide the required treatment.

The minister said that as of Saturday, 1,531 people have been accommodated in temporary shelters in Namakkal, Erode, Cuddalore, Karur, Thanjavur, and Dharmapuri.

Adequate amount of antibiotics, ORS packets is available with the para medical staff and 108 ambulance services that are on standby in these areas.

He urged the public to maintain cleanliness and wash hands with soap. It is advised to drink boiled water and eat nutritious food. Parents should ensure that children do not play in floodwater or nearby areas. The use of mosquito nets should be encouraged to prevent dengue and malaria.

He further said that people should not leave temporary shelters until instructed by rescue personnel and avoid spreading rumors.

He appealed to the public to take advantage of the special medical camps set up during the rainy season and seek medical attention.