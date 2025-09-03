TN health department conducts flu-related survey on Sept 3, 4

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Department is conducting a flu-related survey in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Health Department is taking blood samples of flu-affected people from medical college hospitals, district headquarters hospitals, primary health centres, and regional hospitals in 38 districts.

This survey is to monitor whether there are any other infections, as influenza, an infection has already been confirmed spreading in Tamil Nadu.

The department plans to take around 10 to 20 samples in 38 districts. In total, more than 450 samples are to be taken and tested