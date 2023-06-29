TN Guv RN Ravi dismisses Min Senthilbalaji from Cabinet

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday dismissed Minister V Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers, the Raj Bhavan said.

In an official release, Raj Bhavan said Senthilbalaji ''is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption, including taking cash for jobs and money laundering.''

















Currently, he is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

''Under these circumstances, the Governor has dismissed Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect,'' the release said.











