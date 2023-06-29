Begin typing your search...

TN Guv RN Ravi dismisses Min Senthilbalaji from Cabinet

Currently, he is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

ByPTIPTI|29 Jun 2023 2:24 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-29 14:29:07.0  )
TN Guv RN Ravi dismisses Min Senthilbalaji from Cabinet
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday dismissed Minister V Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers, the Raj Bhavan said.

In an official release, Raj Bhavan said Senthilbalaji ''is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption, including taking cash for jobs and money laundering.''





''Under these circumstances, the Governor has dismissed Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect,'' the release said.




Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi
