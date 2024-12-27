TN Guv, Palaniswami pay glowing tributes to Manmohan Singh

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and state Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami have paid glowing tributes to deceased ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, hailing his economic reforms that "chartered a new path for the country."

Ravi called Singh "an embodiment of wisdom, humility and integrity."

The former PM made invaluable contributions to India's economy and guiding the nation through challenging times. "His dedication to public service will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," a Raj Bhavan social media post quoted Ravi as saying.

Palaniswami said the former PM's monetary and fiscal policies shaped the nation's economy.

"The introduction of LPG (Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation) model of development chartered a new path for the country. A great economist, able administrator, and an exemplary statesman, his contributions hold a special place in the nation's history," he said in a post on 'X' late on Thursday.

"His demise marks an irreparable loss to the nation," the former chief minister added.

Palaniswami extended his heartfelt condolences to Singh's family and functionaries and members of the Congress party.

Other political leaders, including MDMK chief Vaiko, former chief minister O Panneerselvam, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran also condoled the demise of the ex-Prime Minister.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at AIIMS, New Delhi on Thursday. He was 92.