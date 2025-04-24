TN govt will soon establish university in Kumbakonam in former CM M Karunanidhi's name

Begin typing your search...

    TN govt will soon establish university in Kumbakonam in former CM M Karunanidhis name
    Chief Minister M K Stalin 

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin announced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday that the state government will soon establish a university in Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district, which will be named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

    Responding to a special call attention motion raised by Congress floor leader Selvaperunthagai and supported by floor leaders from various political parties, including the PMK, the Chief Minister said, "The university will be established in Kumbakonam, and I say this without any hesitation."

    Echoing the sentiment, Leader of the House Duraimurugan and Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian backed the motion. However, the AIADMK and BJP neither supported nor opposed the proposal.

    DTNEXT Bureau

