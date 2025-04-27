TN govt will bear MLA-LAD’s GST burden to ensure more work, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the Assembly that the state government will bear the GST applicable on the works executed under MLA Local Area Development c) funds to ensure more reserves for the project, ultimately benefiting the public.

“The State government allocates higher local area development funds, as much as Rs 3 Crore for each of the constituencies, every year. However, after the implementation of GST, the tax is being paid using the MLA-LAD funds. MLAs have pointed out that this affects the works,” he said.

CM Stalin added that the government will bear the tax amount to ensure that the works for the benefit of the public are not affected on the ground.

Earlier, Congress MLA Durai Chandrasekar urged the Chief Minister to increase the MLA-LAD fund and said that the present allocation of Rs 3 crore was insufficient for carrying out works.

Further, the Chief Minister announced that the pension to former members of the Assembly and the legislative council (MLAs and MLCs) is hiked from Rs 30,000 per month to Rs 35,000 per month. The family pension will be increased to Rs 17,500 per month from present Rs 15,000, the CM said.

“Medical allowance for ex-MLAs and MLCs will be increased to Rs 1 lakh from the present Rs 75,000 per year. As the allowance for the current year has already been released, the increased amount will be released after amending the rules,” he said.