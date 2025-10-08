TN govt urges farmers to contact Agricultural Extension Centres for samba paddy cultivation support

CHENNAI: State Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, MRK Panneerselvam, on Tuesday urged all farmers preparing for Samba paddy cultivation to contact their respective Assistant Directors of Agriculture and approach the nearest Agricultural Extension Centres to procure high-quality seeds and technical guidance.

Emphasising the government's commitment to ensuring uninterrupted support for paddy cultivation, the Minister said that Tamil Nadu has taken proactive measures to expand the cultivation area and boost production during the ongoing agricultural seasons.

He noted that this year's Kuruvai season has witnessed a record-high cultivation across 6.13 lakh acres, an increase of 2.25 lakh acres compared to 2024. With harvest activities in full swing across the Delta districts, Samba cultivation is expected to gain momentum in the next ten days.

"So far, Samba cultivation has been taken up across 2.64 lakh acres, compared to 5.50 lakh acres during the same period last year. The temporary delay is due to the extended Kuruvai season, continuous rainfall caused by upper air circulation, and favourable conditions encouraging multi-seasonal planting,” he said.

He added that nearly 80% of the Kuruvai fields (around 5 lakh acres) in the Delta regions are expected to transition into Thaladi paddy cultivation. With over 5,400 acres of seedlings ready, adequate water storage of 83.14 TMC ft in Mettur Dam, and widespread northeast monsoon showers, the State anticipates Samba and Thaladi cultivation to exceed the usual 13 lakh-acre target.

The minister reiterated that sufficient stocks of medium- and long-duration paddy seed varieties are available at extension centres and encouraged farmers to seek expert advice for maximising yield and ensuring timely planting.