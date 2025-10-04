"TN govt treating all directions issued by HC regarding Karur tragedy with utmost seriousness": CM Stalin assures full probe, SOPs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday expressed deep anguish over the recent tragedy in Karur and assured that the state government is taking all measures to ensure accountability and prevent future disasters.

In a post shared on X, CM Stalin said, "Tamil Nadu government is treating all the observations and directions issued by the Honourable High Court regarding the Karur tragedy with the utmost seriousness. We are all deeply shaken by the sorrowful events in Karur. I feel great anguish for every family suffering the loss of a loved one and share in their tears and pain."

He confirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted under the orders of the Honourable High Court, will begin its inquiry, assuring the public that the investigation will uncover the full truth and ensure accountability at every level.

"A Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted under the orders of the Honourable High Court, will commence its inquiry. As the Chief Minister of the state, I assure the people that this investigation will bring out the full truth. Accountability will be ensured at every level," Stalin said.

Moreover, the Chief Minister also outlined plans to prevent similar tragedies in the future. "Tamil Nadu, a frontrunner for India in many areas, will also lead the way in preventing stampede disasters. We will consult departmental experts, political parties, activists, and the general public across the state to draft comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). These SOPs will serve as a model for not only Tamil Nadu but for the entire country to follow," he said.

Emphasising the need for unity, CM Stalin urged all parties to avoid politicising the tragedy. "Instead of accusing one another for political reasons, we will pursue a long-term solution. I welcome everyone's ideas and suggestions for this collective effort. Every life is invaluable. Let us unite to protect our people and ensure that such a devastating calamity never happens again in Tamil Nadu or anywhere in India," he added.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Kishor Makwana on Saturday visited the site of the September 27 stampede in the Velusamy area of Karur district, where 41 people lost their lives during a rally organised by actor-politician Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. The District Collector accompanied him during the visit.

Karur Superintendent of Police (SP) K Josh Thangaiah, when asked about action against TVK General Secretary Anand and party leader CTR Nirmal Kumar following the rejection of their anticipatory bail pleas, said, "Madras High Court has constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT)."

The Madras High Court has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police (North) Asra Garg to probe the incident. The Court directed Karur Police to hand over all related documents to the SIT immediately.

The Court has also prohibited political rallies, roadshows, and similar public events along state and national highways in Tamil Nadu until Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are formulated to ensure safety.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by TVK General Secretary Anand and Joint Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar in connection with the Karur stampede case.

The stampede occurred on September 27 during a public rally led by TVK chief and actor Vijay, resulting in the death of 41 people and injuries to several others. Preliminary observations suggested lapses in crowd management led to the chaos.

On Friday, Justice N Senthilkumar of the Madras High Court also dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by TVK district secretary N Sathish Kumar in connection with the same case. The Court questioned the party's failure to control the crowd and noted the "unruly behaviour" of party cadres, including rampage and damage to public property during the event. (ANI)