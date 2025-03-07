TN govt transfers 8 sub-registrars

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government ordered the transfer of eight sub-registrars in the state on Friday.

The order issued by Dinesh Ponraj Oliver IAS, Head of the Registration Department, lists the following transfers, as per a Daily Thanthi report.

Venmathi, Sub-Registrar, Ashok Nagar (Chennai), has been appointed as Administrative Sub-Registrar of Palani (Dindigul district).

Kattuputhur (Tiruchy district) Sub-Registrar Vasanthamani has been appointed as Sub-Registrar, Namakkal district.

A K George, Administrative Sub-Registrar of Viruthachalam district, has been appointed as temporary Joint Sub-Registrar of Ponneri (Tiruvallur district).

Chengalpattu district Joint II Registrar Sathyapriya has been appointed as Sub-Registrar, Tindivanam (Villupuram district).

Chidambaram district Joint II Registrar Rangaraj has been appointed as Ticket and Association Sub-Registrar, Tiruvallur district.

Ambika, Deputy Registrar, Gangavalli (Salem district), has been appointed as Superintendent, Original Deeds Division, Dindigul district.

Vijayan, Registrar of Veppanthattai (Perambalur district), has been transferred as Deputy I Sub-Registrar.