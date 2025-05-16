TN govt to upgrade labs at 252 colleges for new academic year

CHENNAI: As the new academic year approaches, the Higher Education Department has decided to revamp and upgrade all the laboratories at government educational institutions, including Arts, Science and Engineering colleges, for Rs 61 crore. This revamp will benefit 165 arts and science colleges, seven government education colleges, 11 government engineering colleges, and 54 government industrial colleges.

A senior Higher Education Department official said upgrading of laboratories in the state-run colleges will be done in two phases. "The research learning labs will also be upgraded," he added.

Noting that the State has allocated Rs 61.16 crore for revamping labs, the official said, "During the first phase, Rs 30.58 crore will be released and the rest will be allocated in the second phase".

Proper guidelines will be introduced involving authorities and academicians for the upgradation of labs, the official said, adding that the requirements of each college will be taken into consideration. Accordingly, the funds would be officially released. Lab in-charges will also be given training to use the new equipment, he noted

"Modernised machinery and equipment as per the industry skill-based updated curriculum to the laboratories will be set up," he said, adding, "all the outdated lab equipment will be removed."

The Higher Education Department is also taking measures to set up new-age labs, he noted. "To enhance student's skill in AI and Robotics Technology, Electric Vehicle Technology, Internet of Things (IoT) and Additive Manufacturing Technology and to develop a skilled workforce, steps are being taken to setup new age modern labs in government colleges at Salem, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Bargur, Dharmapuri, Erode, Karaikudi, Bodinayakanur, Vellore, Thanjavur and Tiruchy", he said adding "to establish new age labs, the state government will be spending about Rs 13 crore."