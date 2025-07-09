TN govt to take content up a notch at Kalvi TV

CHENNAI: State-run Kalvi TV gears up for technological upgrade with revamped video content, including e-lectures and 3D animations.

Kalvi TV is a 24-hour exclusive education channel for students launched in 2019. Since its establishment, it has set up several studios across the State and boasts of several hundred programmes that have benefited lakhs of students across Tamil Nadu, especially from the government and aided schools, during the pandemic crisis.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training, under the School Education Department, has been entrusted with creating new videos for Kalvi TV.

A senior School Education Department official, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that with a view to thrusting the education TV programme and taking it to the next level, it has been decided to outsource the creation of educational videos and telecasting on a service model.

"The videos will be created with the duration will be of 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 or 30 minutes depends on the student's requirements", he said, adding, "a total of 15 type of videos, which includes on-location lectures, interviews, documentaries, tutorial videos, table-top videos, live streaming videos, webinar videos and virtual reality videos".

"Whiteboard animation, notion-graphics animation, stop-motion animations and 3D animation will also be created," he said, adding the selected training partner can also use SCERT studio, which has several high-tech facilities, including a high-tech studio with a 360-degree camera and virtual studio.

Welcoming the measures to introduce new video for learning methods in Kalvi TV, J Prakash, a tuition teacher for government school students in the city, said even the current video telecast on Kalvi TV is good. "However, it has to reach all the sections of the students, especially in the rural areas. Therefore, authorities can take steps to tie up with all the private broadcast service providers in the State to reach the Kalvi TV across the State."

At present, Kalvi TV showcases 24/7 educational content on all subjects for the State board students in classes 1-12. Accordingly, videos have been telecast as per class and subject by the state-owned Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation.