TN govt to set up new SIPCOT industrial park in Nagapattinam district

NAGAPATTINAM: The Tamil Nadu government will establish a new SIPCOT industrial park on 450 acres of land at an outlay of Rs 250 crore to create employment opportunities for the youth, especially women, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Monday.

The park will be developed on government poromboke land with industries allowed to operate under the Cauvery Delta regulations, he said.

This project was aimed at generating sustainable employment to ensure economic development in the region and it would benefit those in Vedaranyam and Thalainayar.

Making a slew of announcements for the district during his visit, Stalin said that new fish landing centres will be built in Vedamavadi, Vanavanmahadevi, and Kameswaram villages for Rs 12 crore. Apart from establishing disaster centers for South Poigainallur and Kodiyakarai at a cost of Rs 8.50 crore each, the 150-year-old building of Nagapattinam Municipality would be renovated at a cost of Rs 4 crore, he said.

Sluices and culverts of various drains and canals in the district would be renovated at Rs 32 crore, the Chief Minister said.

Also, a Haj house would be built at Nanganallur near Chennai Airport at an estimated cost of Rs 65 crore to provide accommodation to the Muslims undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

At the government function, Stalin inaugurated 35 completed projects valued at Rs 139.92 crore, laid the foundation stones for 206 new projects estimated to cost Rs 82.99 crore, and provided welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 200.27 crore to 38,956 beneficiaries on the occasion.