TN govt to provide 40 country chicks at 50% subsidy to each destitute woman, says Anitha Radhakrishnan

Anitha R Radhakrishnan on Saturday, informed the Assembly that each destitute woman will be given 40 chicks soon.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Jun 2024 5:36 PM GMT
CHENNAI: State Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Anitha R Radhakrishnan on Saturday, informed the Assembly that each destitute woman will be given 40 chicks soon.

Replying to the debate on demand for grants, Anitha R Radhakrishnan said, "38,700 women beneficiaries who are in poverty, especially those who have lost their husbands or abandoned by their husbands and are helpless, will be given 40 country chicks with 50 per cent subsidy at an estimated cost of Rs 6.45 crore."

