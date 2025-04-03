TN Govt to promote high-yield, climate-resistant cane farming: Min Rajendran

CHENNAI: In an effort to modernise sugarcane farming with newly developed varieties enhancing production, the State government will promote farming techniques, Minister for Sugar, Sugarcane Excise, and Sugarcane Development R Rajendran announced in the House on Thursday.

Addressing the Assembly during the debate on demands for grants for his department, Rajendran stated that Rs 24.5 lakh has been earmarked for the initiative, which aims to popularise high-yield sugarcane varieties and innovative cultivation practices.

"The efforts would mitigate yield loss due to climate change. Seventy model fields will be set up across cooperative and public sector sugar mill zones at an investment of Rs 35,000 per hectare. These demonstration plots will allow farmers to observe the benefits of new varieties and technologies firsthand, expediting multiplication on a large scale," he said.

In a broader effort to revitalise the State’s sugarcane sector, the government will constitute an expert committee in 2025-26 to assess and enhance the performance of cooperative and public sector sugar mills, he noted.

"Additionally, Rs 28 lakh has been allocated to establish experimental fields within sugar mill estates and progressive farmers' lands. These fields will facilitate the testing of high-yield, high-sugar-content varieties currently under research, ensuring the selection of the most suitable crops for each region," he said.

Rajendran further added, "By integrating scientific advancements with large-scale cultivation, the State government aims to strengthen the sugar industry, improve farmer productivity, and restore efficiency in cooperative and public sector sugar mills."