TN govt to launch unified CGA portal, honour Tamil legacy

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government announced a comprehensive set of initiatives aimed at administrative efficiency, youth empowerment, and promotion of Tamil heritage. These announcements were made during the Assembly debates on the demands for grants for the Human Resources Management Department and the Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Department.

Human Resources Management Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj said a unified online portal will be developed to streamline the Compassionate Ground Appointment (CGA) process. "This platform, to be designed and maintained by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA), will ensure transparency, fairness and accessibility in the CGA process, " she said.

The Minister also announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art All India Civil Services Examination Training Centre in Anna Nagar, Chennai, to benefit aspirants from across the state.

"Additionally, a corruption prevention helpline under the ‘Mudhalvarin Mugavari’ scheme will be launched for Rs 53.75 lakh. The toll-free helpline will enable the public to file complaints related to bribery and corruption, strengthening transparency in governance," she said.

Tamil Development and Information and Publicity Minister MP Saminathan also announced multiple cultural and infrastructural initiatives.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

· State-of-the-art All India Civil Services Examination Training Centre in Anna Nagar, Chennai

· A statue of Tamil Thai to be installed at the Semmozhi Park in Coimbatore.

· Monthly stipend for Tamil scholars, elderly scholars, and border guards to be increased.

· Nationalisation of literary works authored by eminent Tamil scholars.

· A deposit to be allocated to the Tamil Development Corporation to ensure unhindered functioning.

· Statue of Tiruvalluvar to be unveiled near the Multi-purpose Hall at JNU, New Delhi.

· Statue of Sangam poet Kuramagal Ilaveini to be installed in Madurai.

· Establishment of "Muththamizharignar Kalaignar Thirai Karuvoolam" at the MGR Film and Television Training Institute; Phase 1 to include procurement of modern equipment.

· Launch of the ‘Institute of Journalism and Media Studies’ in Chennai from this academic year.

· Surveillance cameras (CCTVs) to be installed at historical monuments with unified control centres at the district and state levels.

· Gazette-related services like name correction or change are to be digitised for public convenience.

· Modern computer systems and high-speed internet to be installed in press rooms at all District Collectorate offices.