TN govt to launch exclusive cancer screening drive for women

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is set to roll out an ambitious health initiative to promote women’s wellness, with a mobile-based “Women Wellness in Week” (WWW) project aimed at providing exclusive cancer screening for women across every district. Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday announced that the programme, costing Rs 41 crore, will be operational within the next ten days. Each district will be equipped with a specially designed vehicle to conduct breast and cervical cancer screening for women in their respective localities.

The Minister further said that a free vaccination drive against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a major cause of cervical cancer, will soon be launched for all girls below 14 years of age adding that tenders for vaccine procurement have already been floated by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC).

Speaking at an event organised under the Chief Minister’s Girl Child Protection Scheme in Saidapet here, the Minister distributed maturity deposits and savings bonds to eligible girl children and young women. He reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering women through health and education-based welfare schemes.

On the state’s public health front, Subramanian asserted that dengue cases remain under control across Tamil Nadu. “Due to sustained preventive measures, dengue-related fatalities have significantly reduced. Local bodies have been instructed to maintain vector-control drives continuously,” he added.