TN govt to fix shortage of 4k asst profs with 800 guest lecturers

CHENNAI: With the recruitment of 4,000 assistant professors for Arts and Science colleges across the State delayed due to various legal litigation, the Higher Education Department has decided to appoint 800 guest lecturers immediately in the first phase. There are currently 180 government Arts and Science colleges across the state, with a faculty strength of 4,711 – working as permanent staff – and a shortage of 4,000.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department, seeking anonymity, said following the state government orders, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board issued a notification on March 14, 2024, to recruit over 4,000 assistant professors. "All the procedures including online registration, certificate verification and conducting the State Eligibility Test (SET), which is mandatory for the recruitment, was over," he said "however, the results could not be published as the matter was in the court".

Pointing out that a total of 54 cases were pending in various courts, he said though the government is taking all necessary steps to resolve all the cases quickly, it will take time.

Stating that teaching vacancies exist for a total of 65 subjects, with Tamil and English topping the list with as many as 1,225 professors to be appointed in various colleges, the official said, "priority will be given to guest lecturers for these subjects, and the recruitment process will start in a few days". The official also claimed that more guest lecturers may be appointed if the cases were further delayed.

Thirunavukkarasu, vice chairman of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), said appointing 800 guest lecturers is only a temporary solution. "If the government appoints guest lecturers on a regular basis, the quality of higher education will drop", he noted, alleging "the state government is not proactive as it is happy to pay only Rs 20,000 per guest lecturer, as compared to Rs 80,000 per assistant professor".

M Radhakrishnan of Arappor Iyakkam, who files the reports of the education section in the State, said, “there should be a policy decision for appointing professors and assistant professors.”