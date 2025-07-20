TN govt to fill 3,353 vacancies in ration shops

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced the filling of 3,353 vacancies in Fair Price Shops under the Cooperation department, highlighting it as part of the larger strides made by the Dravidian model government over the last four-and-a-half years.

In an official statement, the government outlined key achievements in the cooperative sector under Chief Minister MK Stalin’s leadership.

“Since 2021, crop loans worth Rs 53,340 crore have been extended to over 66.24 lakh farmers, while gold loans totalling Rs 4,904 crore have been waived for 11.70 lakh beneficiaries. Similarly, loans of Rs 2,118 crore were waived for 1.01 lakh women self-help groups, and the loan ceiling for SHGs was increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh,” the statement said, adding, “To support allied agricultural activities, loans worth Rs 6,372 crore were disbursed to over 11.88 lakh farmers. Assistance was also extended to 47,221 differently-abled persons, 16,578 working women, 49,000 women entrepreneurs, and 4,494 folk artists.”

“Under the Annal Ambedkar Business Pioneer Scheme, 86 sanitation workers became entrepreneurs by receiving mechanised sewage vehicles. Additionally, 70 new cooperative pharmacies and 1,000 Chief Minister’s Medical Stores were launched to supply affordable medicines across the state,” it noted.

The state received multiple awards from the Union Government for excellence in warehouse management and cooperative banking.

“These milestones reflect the inclusive governance of the Dravidian model and Tamil Nadu’s emergence as a cooperative leader in the country,” the release added.