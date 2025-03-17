TN govt to extend stipend scheme for UPSC aspirants

CHENNAI: In a bid to boost the success rate of civil service aspirants, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend its financial aid scheme for the candidates of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam 2025-26.

A senior Higher Education department official on Monday said that around 1,000 students will be selected to receive a monthly stipend of Rs 7,500 for 10 months to support their preparation for the UPSC preliminary exams tentatively from June 2025.

The senior official further added that under this scheme the government has allocated Rs 10 crore and applies only to natives of Tamil Nadu. He said, “The financial aid will apply solely to the current year’s exam attempts and will not cover past performances.”

The scheme, implemented by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) in collaboration with Anna Administrative Staff College, aims to provide students with better access to coaching facilities and study materials.

Students who successfully clear the preliminary exam will receive a lump sum of Rs 25,000, while those who pass the main examination and advance to the interview stage will be awarded an additional Rs 50,000 incentive.

Further, all public libraries across the state have been converted into study centres, offering free access to aspirants. Enrollment dates for the scheme will be announced soon.