TN govt to extend master health check for 16.70 L construction workers

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board will soon launch a master health checkup scheme for its registered members. The initiative will target members aged 40 and above, aiming to diagnose and treat occupational diseases, including musculoskeletal disorders.

The move is set to benefit 16.70 lakh registered members of the welfare board. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu made the announcement during the budget presentation for the fiscal year 2025-2026.

The master health checkup scheme is one of the long-pending demands of the welfare board members. Additionally, the government plans to improve mobile medical care units to conduct camps at worksites, helping to detect early signs of occupational disorders and illnesses among workers, who are at a higher risk of developing serious occupational diseases.

An official said that they have been receiving a positive response from the members of the welfare board regarding the master health checkup scheme. It was as part of an action plan to create a social security net for the workforce and their families. This plan is based on a report that emerged from a study conducted by UNICEF, the Construction Workers Union, and various other stakeholders in 2010.