TN govt to expand liquor bottle buy-back scheme statewide

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is set to expand the buy-back scheme for empty liquor bottles to all Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) outlets across the state, as part of a broader initiative to promote environmental responsibility and strengthen retail practices in the liquor sector.

The scheme was initially rolled out in the Nilgiris district following a court directive aimed at addressing environmental concerns caused by discarded bottles.

It was subsequently implemented in select districts and has shown encouraging results. Under the programme, customers are charged an additional Rs 10 for each liquor bottle at the time of purchase, which is refunded when the empty bottle is returned.

To improve tracking and prevent misuse, Tasmac plans to sell bottles with stickers displaying the shop number.

According to the Prohibition and Excise Department, the expansion aligns with the government’s long-term strategy to ensure eco-friendly practices in liquor sales.

The department has also been steadily reducing the number of Tasmac outlets across Tamil Nadu. So far, 500 outlets have been closed, while others in problematic locations have been relocated to less sensitive areas. FL2 licences, which permit the sale of liquor in private establishments like hotels, are being issued only in regions without an existing Tasmac outlet.

The proposal to introduce liquor in Tetra Pak containers, aimed at further reducing glass bottle waste and enhancing safety, remains under active consideration.

Officials have emphasised that such changes will be implemented after thorough evaluation of feasibility, consumer acceptance, and environmental benefits. The department has clarified that there have been no irregularities in Tasmac administration and that no public funds have been misappropriated.

Strict action is being taken against those found selling liquor at inflated prices in outlets. As part of disciplinary measures, salary hikes have been withheld from 451 employees implicated in related complaints. These steps, the department noted, are intended to maintain transparency, uphold consumer rights, and ensure accountability in operations.

While the government remains committed to reducing the number of liquor outlets, it maintains that shutting all Tasmac shops at once would have serious economic and social repercussions. Instead, it is pursuing a gradual phase-out strategy designed to balance state revenue needs with public health objectives and responsible consumption practices.

This measured approach, combined with environmental initiatives like the bottle buy-back scheme, reflects the administration’s multi-pronged policy for reforming the liquor retail sector in Tamil Nadu.