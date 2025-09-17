TN govt to create 2,000 acres international city near Chennai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to build a new international city on about 2,000 acres in Madurantakam, Chengalpattu district.

Five potential sites in the districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Ranipet have been identified, surveys have been carried out, and a report submitted to Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO), said a Maalaimalar report.

TIDCO has invited tenders for preparing the masterplan for the integrated project, which will have all necessary amenities.