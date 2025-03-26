TN govt to consider Congress MLAs’ plea to lift ban on toddy

CHENNAI: The possibility of lifting the ban on sale of toddy in the State was discussed at the Assembly on Tuesday.

Congress legislator Ruby Manoharan questioned the ban, citing the age-old tradition of tapping and fermenting the sap. Following this, Minister Ponmudy responded that the Chief Minister will consider the issue in the future.

Another Congress member, Asokan, pointed out that palm juice becomes alcoholic after it is stored for two days, leading to cases being filed against people for selling spurious liquor instead of toddy. Responding to this, Minister Ponmudy assured that a decision will be made after discussing the arrests with the Chief Minister.

Responding to a query, Ponmudy said that 376 palm jaggery workers’ cooperative societies and 8 district palm jaggery cooperative societies are functioning at present. Setting up of a modern sales outlet for palm products in Nanguneri will be considered, the House was told.