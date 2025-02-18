TN govt to appoint 2,642 new doctors in two weeks: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will appoint 2,642 new doctors across the state in a couple of weeks, Health Minister Ma Subramanian informed here on Monday.

According to the Health Minister, transfer orders for 1,021 medical officers — appointed last year by the Health Department — will be issued on February 20, following which Chief Minister MK Stalin will make fresh appointments in another 10 days.

Stating that 1,021 doctors, who were appointed last year, have completed their one-year tenure in rural areas, Ma Subramanian pointed out that they were appointed under a condition that they would serve in rural areas for one year. They were also informed that they would not be eligible for transfer during this period.

The transfer counselling for these medical officers has been conducted by the state health department recently and over 1,000 of them will receive transfer orders. They will be posted to their preferred locations in a transparent manner, the orders for which will be issued on February 20.

Stating that the certificate verification of 4,585 candidates, selected after the January 5 exams for 2,553 doctor vacancies, has been completed, the minister said that within the next 10 days, the Chief Minister will issue appointment orders to the selected 2,642 doctors. He said that once the current recruitment process is complete, the State will have zero vacancies in the State Health Department.