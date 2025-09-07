TN govt to aid PG education of 10 Muslim students annually

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned the implementation of a new scholarship scheme to support postgraduate studies abroad for ten students from the Muslim community every year.

According to a government order issued by the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department, each beneficiary will receive up to Rs 36 lakh annually. The initiative follows the announcement made during the demand for grants for 2025-26 by the Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare.

The order noted that the Centre’s Padho Pardesh scheme, which offered low-interest education loans to minority students for overseas studies, was discontinued in December 2022. To fill this gap and to promote the educational and economic advancement of students, the Commissioner of Minorities Welfare had submitted a proposal to introduce a new overseas scholarship scheme with detailed guidelines. The proposal sought Rs 3.60 crore to benefit ten students.

"With a view to improving the social and economic status of minorities and enabling meritorious students to access high-quality international education, the government has decided to introduce the scheme for Muslim students," the order said.

The scheme, which will be implemented through the Waqf Board, has been accorded financial sanction of Rs 3.60 crore for the year 2025-26.