TN govt teachers to get honorarium for training NEET and JEE aspirants in the state-run schools

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu government’s initiative of free coaching for competitive exams to commence soon, the government school teachers who will be imparting training to students to crack NEET and JEE will be given an honorarium of Rs 1,000.

The School Education Department has decided to provide free coaching for the NEET and JEE aspirants from government schools, who will be appearing for competitive exams this year.

Stating that for the current academic year, several initiatives are being implemented to support Class 12 students aspiring for higher education, a senior official said, “As part of this, special regional guidance centres have been established across the State for those planning to appear for competitive examinations.”

“Accordingly, about 230 training centres in the schools in 38 districts, which have advanced computer laboratory facilities, have been selected to conduct the training,” he said, adding, “Free coaching will be given according to the requirement of the students who choose either NEET or JEE.”

Pointing out that the aspirants will additionally receive career counselling and guidance on higher education opportunities, the official said the training will be conducted by postgraduate teachers with specialisation in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Botany, Zoology, Commerce, Accountancy and Business Mathematics on a rotational basis to ensure effective coaching. “Effective implementation of this training will be ensured by the headmasters of the concerned training centres,” he added.

Claiming that the training sessions will be held every Saturday and the headmasters will monitor it, he said that for each coaching period, an honorarium of Rs 1,000 will be disbursed to the trainers.

It may be noted that higher education guidance centres have already been functioning in all districts at the school level, not only to provide training for the competitive exams but also to give various awareness sessions for career guidance.