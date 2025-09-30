TN govt shows videos from Karur, cites crowd surge following Vijay's convoy behind stampede

CHENNAI: Senior officials, including the ADGP and Home Secretary P Amudha held a press conference on Tuesday over TVK's Karur rally stampede on September 27, that left 41 people dead and several injured.

They released a video compilation tracing how the incident unfolded. "500 police personnel had been deployed based on the party’s quoted expectation of 10,000 attendees. However, hundreds of supporters broke from the crowd to follow the vehicle in which actor Vijay was travelling, causing a sudden surge," they said.

On the choice of venue, they said TVK had suggested seven locations. The first option was rejected as it was adjacent to a petrol bunk, and the second was later approved as feasible.

Investigations are under way, the officials added, and further details would be shared as they emerge.