Begin typing your search...

    TN govt seeks environmental clearance for new SIPCOT industrial park in Hosur

    According to Maalaimalar, the proposed park will come up on 1,882 acres in Shoolagiri near Hosur, with an estimated investment of Rs 1,003 crore.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 July 2025 12:59 PM IST
    TN govt seeks environmental clearance for new SIPCOT industrial park in Hosur
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has applied for environmental clearance to establish another SIPCOT industrial park in Hosur.

    According to Maalaimalar, the proposed park will come up on 1,882 acres in Shoolagiri near Hosur, with an estimated investment of Rs 1,003 crore.

    The new industrial park is expected to generate employment opportunities for 14,000 youth in the area.

    SIPCOT industrial parkTamil Nadu governmentenvironmental clearance
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X