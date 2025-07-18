Begin typing your search...
TN govt seeks environmental clearance for new SIPCOT industrial park in Hosur
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has applied for environmental clearance to establish another SIPCOT industrial park in Hosur.
According to Maalaimalar, the proposed park will come up on 1,882 acres in Shoolagiri near Hosur, with an estimated investment of Rs 1,003 crore.
The new industrial park is expected to generate employment opportunities for 14,000 youth in the area.
