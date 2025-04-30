TN govt scraps ‘colony’ usage from documents

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that his government would take steps to remove the word ‘colony’, considered a derogatory reference to Scheduled Caste settlements, from the government documents and public use.

Replying to the debate on demand for grants for his department in the Assembly, Stalin said, “The word ‘colony’ has been registered as a symbol of insulting the aboriginals of the soil. Steps will be taken to remove the word, which has transformed into a slur and symbol of untouchability and oppression, from government records and public use.”

Chief Minister Stalin also announced a committee headed by a retired judge of the Madras High Court to study the 2019 Supreme Court judgment that changed the long-followed social justice-based rank list preparation for recruitment to Tamil Nadu government service.

Replying to a specific query of CPM MLA ‘Nagai’ Maali regarding police commission, Stalin said that of the 934 recommendations received by Justice (retd) CT Selvam commission, about 86 were already implemented and steps were being taken to implement another 274 recommendations.