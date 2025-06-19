TN govt schools enrol over 3 lakh students for AY 2025-26

CHENNAI: A total of 3.12 lakh students have enrolled in government and government-aided schools across the State for the academic year 2025-26, according to the data released by the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE).

Chennai recorded the highest number of 17,985 admissions, while Nilgiris recorded the lowest.

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the new admissions for Class 1 and subsequently for the others on March 1, on his birthday.

The state education department undertook the admission process with schools reopening on June 2 for the new academic year.

As of June 17 (Tuesday), as many as 22,757 students were enrolled in Kindergarten, over 1.72 lakh students in Class 1 Tamil medium, 52,000 students in Class 1 English medium, and 65,391 students enrolled in Classes 2 to 8, amounting to over 3.12 lakh admissions, said the data released by DEE.

Meanwhile, the education department noted that the three lakh enrollment mark was achieved in June this year, as set by the officials.

In the case of highest enrollment, Chennai was topped with 17,985 enrollments, followed by Chengalpattu with 9,528, Tirupur with 9,385, Salem with 8,573, and Tenkasi with 8,019 enrollments.

The lowest enrollment was recorded in The Nilgiris (1,327), Dharapuram in Tirupur (2,082), Kovilpatti (2,544), Theni (2,559), and Oddanchatram in Dindigul (3,013).