TN govt says all GOs, circulars to be issued in Tamil
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced that all Government Orders (GOs) and circulars will henceforth be issued only in Tamil.
According to a Thanthi TV report, official correspondence from all departments and offices must be sent only in Tamil.
Similarly, responses to letters and comments from the public should also be issued in Tamil.
Also, government employees are required to sign all official records in Tamil, the report added.
