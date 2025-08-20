TN govt sanctions Rs 2,442 cr for Koyambedu-Pattabiram Metro Rail prep work

CHENNAI: The State government sanctioned Rs 2,442 crore to the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to undertake preparatory works for the proposed line from Koyambedu to Pattabiram.

On the 21.76-km-long stretch from Koyambedu to Pattabiram (Outer Ring Road), CMRL will undertake the preliminary works of preparation of utility mapping and diversion plans. It will also acquire land, shift utilities, and undertake other works in the proposed corridor in anticipation of obtaining approval from the Union government.

The circular from the Department of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives said land acquisition and structural cost would come up to Rs 2,204 crore. For works such as topographic surveys, geotechnical investigation, road works, barricading, tree cutting and replantation, signage, environmental protection, and traffic management, the government has earmarked Rs 180 crore.

Factoring in other expenditure, the State government has sanctioned a total of Rs 2,442 crore to CMRL, it said.

In March, CMRL had submitted the detailed project report (DPR) to the government as an extension of Corridor 5 (Madhavaram – Sholinganallur via Koyambedu).

The construction cost is estimated to be Rs 9,744 crore, including the integration of three flyovers at Ambattur Industrial Estate bus terminus junction, Ambattur-Vanagaram Road junction, and Avadi bus terminus to Avadi-Mount Poonamallee Road junction.

The proposed Metro line will start from Koyambedu Metro station, passing through Padi Pudhu Nagar, Mogappair, Ambattur, Tirumullaivoyal, and Avadi, and end at Pattabiram (ORR).

This will provide seamless connectivity to key transport hubs like Ambattur Estate terminus and Ambattur OT, Avadi railway station and bus terminus, and ORR.