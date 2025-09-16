TN govt sanctions Rs 18 crore for removal of hyacinth in Delta canals

TIRUCHY: Delta farmers thanked the state government for sanctioning Rs 18 crore to remove hyacinth covering the irrigation canals in the region and appealed to ensure no political interference during the execution of the work.

According to the farmers, the major inlet and outlet canals and the estuaries across the region, particularly in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, are thickly covered by vegetation that prevents the free flow of water.

They pointed out that the recent heavy rains had resulted in stagnation in several fields as heavily grown-up vegetation obstructed the free flow. This not only destroys the crops but also prevents the flow of water into the tail-end regions.

Demanding a permanent solution to this issue, the farmers had announced a series of protests in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam on August 30. After this, Tiruvarur district administration called upon the farmers’ associations and held talks with them on August 29, and assured measures to solve the problem.

The district administration had given a written consent and sent the decision made during the talks to the state government, recommending funds for the removal of vegetation.

As per the recommendation, the state government had sanctioned Rs 18 crore through the Water Irrigation Department, and a GO on the same was also released recently.

“The Cauvery delta farmers thank the state government for immediate response to remove the hyacinth in the major irrigation canals,” said PR Pandian, the president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations, who led the farmers’ associations to fight for funds.

Pandian urged the state government to ensure that no political interference should hinder the works. He also appealed to form a committee comprising district collectors of the Cauvery Delta region to monitor the works and complete the removal of hyacinth before the monsoon.