TN govt sanctions 23 new veterinarians to treat wildlife

CHENNAI: The State Forest Department has issued sanctions to create 23 additional veterinarians posts in the wildlife division to provide medical care to rescued animals and to manage human-wildlife conflicts.

A department release said that it was setting up a new elephant camp at Sadivayal in Coimbatore.

“A new rescue and rehabilitation centre is coming up at Pethikuttai in Coimbatore district. The Government is augmenting facilities at Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and Kozhikamuthi elephant camp at Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Rescued and sick elephants are being cared for at MR Palayam elephant camp at Tiruchy,” the release added.

It also stated that to provide best care and treatment for better wildlife conservation, Chief Minister MK Stalin has approved creation of 23 new posts of veterinarians including 8 veterinary assistant surgeons, 6 livestock inspectors and 9 animal husbandry assistants. Presently, the department already has only 11 sanctioned posts of Veterinary Surgeons.

This is the first time that the State Forest Department has obtained the sanction for 23 veterinarians at a time. “It will enable the department to manage new services that are being created and augment existing facilities for enhanced veterinary care,” the release said.